 

GEP releases its 2021 supply chain & procurement outlook report, providing global enterprises with the new playbook to build resilience, flexibility and sustainable competitive advantage

- Much-anticipated report synthesizes the key lessons from 2020, highlights the top trends in business and technology and reveals their implications

- Details the eight essential new strategies for procurement and supply chain leaders to increase profitability  

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, released its GEP Outlook 2021: Supply Chain & Procurement Report today.

2020 threw out the rule book for global enterprises with complex global supply chains and procurement functions. GEP's 2021 Outlook — the latest in the well-regarded series issued annually — synthesizes the priorities that will dominate the boardroom this year and beyond, and provides the new playbook for procurement and supply chain leaders to navigate uncertainty, mitigate risk, optimize costs and drive growth after the extraordinary shock of last year.

"GEP's 2021 Outlook Report examines why supply chains bent and frequently broke in 2020 in the face of wild swings in consumer demand, trade wars, tariffs, increasing environmental devastation, social inequality and lockdowns," explained John Piatek, GEP's vice president, consulting, consumer goods and retail, and chairman of the firm's Thought Leadership Council. "This report provides companies with a new playbook to come to grips with a post-pandemic cost structure and supply chain uncertainty."

Included in the report:

  • New Playbook — The eight essential strategies to build supply chain resilience, navigate uncertainty and create procurement advantage as a competitive differentiator
  • Global Business Trends — Tangible lessons from 2020, the major changes in political and economic policies and their implications for enterprise leadership teams going forward
  • Technology and Operations Disruptors — Proven technologies transforming and automating supply chains, and unifying finance and procurement under one model

The report was collaboratively authored by members of the GEP Thought Leadership Council, a global team of industry and thought leaders encompassing business and operations strategists, technology experts and innovators, and industry and commodity specialists.

The report is available for complimentary download here. You can also access it by visiting the GEP Knowledge Bank, where you'll find a wide range of sourcing- and procurement-focused resources, including white papers, case studies and blogs.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Media & Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

