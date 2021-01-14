Frontier Smart Technologies partners with high-end electronics brand Loewe for its new range of SmartRadios

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Frontier's Venice X platform will soon

power the listening experience of a new a range of SmartRadios

(https://www.smartradio.info/) launched by German brand Loewe, a company perhaps

better known for its high-end TVs.



Frontier's Venice X delivers the most reliable and highest quality SmartRadio

solution in the market. The module includes Bluetooth, FM, DAB+ and Internet

connectivity via Wi-Fi, allowing Internet Radio, Podcasts and music streaming

via Spotify, Amazon and newly released Deezer music services. Loewe will be the

first product launched that supports Deezer.





Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier, said: "We're delighted to beworking with Loewe and that our solutions have been recognised as market leadingby such a prestigious brand. The SmartRadio product category goes from strengthto strength, with exceptional growth seen in 2020 and expected in 2021."Loewe's new product line, Loewe klang s1, will provide beautifully designed andcrafted devices which offer DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio, Spotify Connect and Amazonmusic streaming services, as well as a larger product category, the Loewe klangs3, that will also include a CD player.In response to the move, Matthias Claus, Director of Audio at Loewe added:"Loewe wanted to create a product line to allow users to experience the benefitsof the growing SmartRadio product category. We needed a strong partner who coulddeliver on the reliability that our customers expect from the Loewe brand.Selecting Frontier and the Venice X platform has allowed us to create a stunningproduct line that will deliver quality, choice and reliability to radiolisteners."About Frontier Smart TechnologiesFrontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio andthe market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules - from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurableoptions - to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre inCambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and HongKong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontieris a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.About Science Group plcScience Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product developmentorganisation. The Group has three divisions:- R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product developmentservices cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&Dinvestments.- Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets tolaunch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequentlycomplex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.- Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules forthe DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotivemarket).With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, andspeaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres inCambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia andNorth America.