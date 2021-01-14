Frontier Smart Technologies partners with high-end electronics brand Loewe for its new range of SmartRadios
14.01.2021
Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Frontier's Venice X platform will soon
power the listening experience of a new a range of SmartRadios
(https://www.smartradio.info/) launched by German brand Loewe, a company perhaps
better known for its high-end TVs.
Frontier's Venice X delivers the most reliable and highest quality SmartRadio
solution in the market. The module includes Bluetooth, FM, DAB+ and Internet
connectivity via Wi-Fi, allowing Internet Radio, Podcasts and music streaming
via Spotify, Amazon and newly released Deezer music services. Loewe will be the
first product launched that supports Deezer.
Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier, said: "We're delighted to be
working with Loewe and that our solutions have been recognised as market leading
by such a prestigious brand. The SmartRadio product category goes from strength
to strength, with exceptional growth seen in 2020 and expected in 2021."
Loewe's new product line, Loewe klang s1, will provide beautifully designed and
crafted devices which offer DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio, Spotify Connect and Amazon
music streaming services, as well as a larger product category, the Loewe klang
s3, that will also include a CD player.
In response to the move, Matthias Claus, Director of Audio at Loewe added:
"Loewe wanted to create a product line to allow users to experience the benefits
of the growing SmartRadio product category. We needed a strong partner who could
deliver on the reliability that our customers expect from the Loewe brand.
Selecting Frontier and the Venice X platform has allowed us to create a stunning
product line that will deliver quality, choice and reliability to radio
listeners."
About Frontier Smart Technologies
Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and
the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50
million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules
- from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable
options - to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in
Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong
Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier
is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.
About Science Group plc
Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development
organisation. The Group has three divisions:
- R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development
services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D
investments.
- Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to
launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently
complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.
- Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for
the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive
market).
With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and
speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in
Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and
North America.
www.sciencegroup.com (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/dK-PC7pY7ULLJ1u8ai-4)
info@sciencegroup.com
For all media enquiries please contact James Taylor
james.taylor@frontiersmart.com +44 7824 550745
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420829/Loewe_klang_s1_front.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420830/Loewe_klang_s1_side.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152032/4812573
OTS: Frontier Smart Technologies
