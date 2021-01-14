 

Frontier Smart Technologies partners with high-end electronics brand Loewe for its new range of SmartRadios

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.01.2021, 19:00  |  48   |   |   

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Frontier's Venice X platform will soon
power the listening experience of a new a range of SmartRadios
(https://www.smartradio.info/) launched by German brand Loewe, a company perhaps
better known for its high-end TVs.

Frontier's Venice X delivers the most reliable and highest quality SmartRadio
solution in the market. The module includes Bluetooth, FM, DAB+ and Internet
connectivity via Wi-Fi, allowing Internet Radio, Podcasts and music streaming
via Spotify, Amazon and newly released Deezer music services. Loewe will be the
first product launched that supports Deezer.

Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier, said: "We're delighted to be
working with Loewe and that our solutions have been recognised as market leading
by such a prestigious brand. The SmartRadio product category goes from strength
to strength, with exceptional growth seen in 2020 and expected in 2021."

Loewe's new product line, Loewe klang s1, will provide beautifully designed and
crafted devices which offer DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio, Spotify Connect and Amazon
music streaming services, as well as a larger product category, the Loewe klang
s3, that will also include a CD player.

In response to the move, Matthias Claus, Director of Audio at Loewe added:
"Loewe wanted to create a product line to allow users to experience the benefits
of the growing SmartRadio product category. We needed a strong partner who could
deliver on the reliability that our customers expect from the Loewe brand.
Selecting Frontier and the Venice X platform has allowed us to create a stunning
product line that will deliver quality, choice and reliability to radio
listeners."

About Frontier Smart Technologies

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and
the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50
million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules
- from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable
options - to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in
Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong
Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier
is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.

About Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development
organisation. The Group has three divisions:

- R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development
services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D
investments.
- Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to
launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently
complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.
- Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for
the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive
market).

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and
speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in
Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and
North America.

www.sciencegroup.com (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/dK-PC7pY7ULLJ1u8ai-4)

info@sciencegroup.com

For all media enquiries please contact James Taylor
james.taylor@frontiersmart.com +44 7824 550745

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420829/Loewe_klang_s1_front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420830/Loewe_klang_s1_side.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152032/4812573
OTS: Frontier Smart Technologies


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff International

Diskussion: ARGO Blockchain 1000% Chance stark wachsender effizienter Bitcoinminer


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frontier Smart Technologies partners with high-end electronics brand Loewe for its new range of SmartRadios Frontier's Venice X platform will soon power the listening experience of a new a range of SmartRadios (https://www.smartradio.info/) launched by German brand Loewe, a company perhaps better known for its high-end TVs. Frontier's Venice X …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...
Brexit könnte britische Exporteure 25 Mrd. Pfund kosten - vollständige Erholung erst 2023
A Stream comes true! - Das Berlin Travel Festival kehrt für Privatreisende im März 2021 ...
Großauftrag: KSB Konzern setzt auf All for One Group als strategischen Partner rund um IT-Betrieb und ...
TÜV-Unternehmen gründen Entwicklungslabor für Künstliche Intelligenz
RiverMeadow ist das einzige Cloud-Migrationsunternehmen, das schnelleres Cloud-Onboarding mit ...
Bruttoinlandsprodukt im Jahr 2020 um 5,0 % gesunken / Deutsche Wirtschaft im Corona-Krisenjahr 2020 ...
EANS-News: Oberbank AG / Unternehmen / Stammaktien
EANS-News: AGRANA delivers significant earnings increase in first three quarters of 2020|21
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Jahresanfang: Kreditnachfrage steigt um 35,3 % - Zinsen steigen ebenfalls
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...
Headhunter Öffentlicher Dienst und Kommunen - Erfolgreiche Stellenbesetzungen in den Bereichen ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:30 Uhr
Mittelstand begrüßt Verabschiedung der GWB-Novelle
19:30 Uhr
Verurteilter Ex-Vorstand der Bank Sal. Oppenheim hat Gefängnisstrafe angetreten
19:28 Uhr
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
19:26 Uhr
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc.
19:24 Uhr
Kartellamt kann schärfer gegen Digitalkonzerne vorgehen
19:21 Uhr
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Puma Biotech (PBYI) ziehen an
19:20 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Euphorie - aber das ist die größte Gefahr!
19:19 Uhr
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
19:19 Uhr
LS-X-Marktbericht: DAX scheitert erneut an der 14.000
19:18 Uhr
Ölpreise drehen in die Gewinnzone