 

Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 18:53  |  47   |   |   

The issuance will support the Company’s initiatives with respect to financial inclusion, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, social development and empowerment through education.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (“MercadoLibre”) announced today that it had successfully closed its registered public offering of $400 million 2.375% notes due 2026 (“2026 Sustainability Notes”) and $700 million 3.125% notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”), which it had priced on January 7, 2021. MercadoLibre intends to use the proceeds of the 2026 Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance ongoing or new projects with social or environmental impacts. With this offering, MercadoLibre, the leading technology company in e-commerce and fintech in Latin America, intends to promote triple impact projects across the region, within the framework of its sustainability strategy. The proceeds from the 2031 Notes will be allocated to the repurchase of up to half the outstanding principal amount of MercadoLibre’s 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028 at a substantial premium to their par value, as well as the premium for certain capped call transactions.

With the proceeds of the 2026 Sustainability Notes, MercadoLibre intends to increase its investment in three priority areas. The first is financial inclusion, by increasing credits for SMEs and entrepreneurs. The second is the reduction of its environmental footprint through a greater implementation of renewable energies, energy efficiency projects, the acquisition of sustainable packaging materials and the expansion of the scope of zero-emission mobility to promote the vehicular transformation of its logistics network. The third is social development and empowerment through education, to reduce the digital divide and promote the inclusion of young people in the job market.

“At MercadoLibre, we are propelled forward by the drive to transform. The pricing of our first sustainable bond is a new milestone in our 21-year history. In this sense, the growth of our platform increasingly demands that we contribute to the societies in which we operate, to be efficient in our energy consumption, to move towards increasingly cleaner transportation and to come up with innovating strategies to mitigate our social and environmental impacts throughout the entire value chain,” said Pedro Arnt, CFO of MercadoLibre.

Seite 1 von 2
MercadoLibre Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering The issuance will support the Company’s initiatives with respect to financial inclusion, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, social development and empowerment through education. BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:48 Uhr
Obacht! Die Mercadolibre-Aktie könnte neue Konkurrenz bekommen! (An der Börse …)
10:30 Uhr
Vergiss die Amazon-Aktie! Diese E-Commerce-Rakete startet jetzt durch
09:37 Uhr
Mercadolibre-Aktie: Über 1.500 Euro! 3 Kennzahlen werden wichtig
10.01.21
Wird die Mercdolibre-Aktie jetzt einen neuen Wachstumsmarkt erobern?
09.01.21
2.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Top-Aktien für 2021
08.01.21
MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Pricing of Inaugural Debt Offering
07.01.21
MercadoLibre Announces Repurchase of $440 Million of its Convertible Senior Notes
07.01.21
Trendfolger Proffe: Die Welt ist im Umbruch - deswegen profitieren Mercadolibre und United Rental
04.01.21
MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Inaugural Debt Offering
24.12.20
Thomas Rappold im Interview: Papst der Platform Economy: "Facebooks Libra Wachruf für pomadige Zentralbanker" - Megatrends 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
666
Mercadolibre, Inc.