 

CGE Energy Forms Subsidiary, Aradatum, to Build Wireless Infrastructure for Telecom and Technology Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 18:55  |  24   |   |   

BRIGHTON, Mich, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI) has successfully formed Aradatum, Inc., a new company that will specialize in enabling connectivity and will produce self-powered wireless towers. To focus squarely on providing self-powered cell towers to the telecom and technology markets, Aradatum was formed as a subsidiary of CGE Energy, Inc. for this wireless tower application.

Over the past decade, CGE Energy has developed self-powered infrastructure technologies, including an innovative vertical-axis wind turbine that has received 6 patents within the United States and internationally.

The innovative tower design overcomes the challenges that have limited the reach of next-generation wireless networks, offering a simple way to provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for LTE, 5G, CBRS, private networks, FWA, neutral host applications, and edge computing.

“In this unprecedented year while we were locked-up in our homes, we saw the significant need for communal communication and connectivity. What we recognized was the divide that exists within the country through the lack of digital access,” said Larry Leete, President of Aradatum, “We created Aradatum to bridge that divide, bringing communications infrastructure forward to those areas that don’t have access so that we can universally connect to everyone.”

 CGE Energy and Aradatum are excited to unveil more information and a new connectivity-focused website in late January.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean Green Energy, Inc., is a developer of long-term energy projects and self-powered infrastructure which solve the unique energy challenges of their commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and realize environmental benefits.

To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.
Paul Schneider, VP Marketing
248-446-1344
pschneider@cgeenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


CGE Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGE Energy Forms Subsidiary, Aradatum, to Build Wireless Infrastructure for Telecom and Technology Industries BRIGHTON, Mich, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI) has successfully formed Aradatum, Inc., a new company that will specialize in enabling connectivity and will produce self-powered wireless towers. To focus squarely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board