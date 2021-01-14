 

Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 19:11  |  46   |   |   

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the Greater Des Moines Partnership shared its 2020 accomplishments and provided details on its 2021 priorities at the DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff.

Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo

The Partnership announced the results of its economic development work with state and local partners which included 14 existing company expansions, six new company locations, $1.26 billion in capital investment and 1,658 jobs created or retained. Additionally, speakers presented on The Partnership's work in 2020 and ongoing efforts to support small businesses, advance regional inclusion efforts, push forward on major placemaking projects and more. Some of the highlights include:

  • More than 200 people signed the CEO Commitment to Racial Equity in DSM.
  • More than 700 people attended The Partnership's virtual Inclusion Forum and additional 800 individuals attended DEI webinars.
  • $1.7 million awarded to 292 companies through Small Business Recovery Grant program, and 325 heaters provided to more than 60 local restaurants through the Extend the Season Grant.
  • 100 DSM leaders served on the DSM Forward Task Force, guiding creation of 16 industry and 6 business function playbooks to help business recovery.
  • Created the COVID-19 Rapid Response Hub, displaying real-time resources for the DSM business community.
  • Worked with regional partners to advance efforts on major projects including the Central Iowa Water Trails project, the Firehouse Community Campus, USL Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza, Lauridsen Skatepark and Des Moines International Airport new terminal.
  • Hosted thousands of attendees at virtual and social distanced events including Downtown Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines drive-through markets, World Food & Music Celebration, In for Lunch, DSM Book Festival, Historic East Village Holiday Promenade and Brenton Skating Plaza.

Learn more in The Partnership's 2020 Annual Report video.

"The 'power of one' allowed us to meet the challenges of the moment in 2020, and it allowed us to support the community in ways that we could not have imagined in the past," said 2020 Partnership Board Chair Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of ITA Group Holdings. "Because of the power of one, The Partnership was able to pivot and increase programs, best practices and new strategies, while also building momentum and strategic initiatives for the future."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This morning, the Greater Des Moines Partnership shared its 2020 accomplishments and provided details on its 2021 priorities at the DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff. The Partnership announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm
Einvestment Fund reports 253% year-to-year revenue growth and surpasses €100M in Assets Under ...
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Alert Logic Appoints John Post as Chief Executive Officer
Seam Tapes Market worth $179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments