 

Liquidity Services to Sell Two Hydrocracker Reactors stored at Busan, South Korea on its Online Marketplace AllSurplus.com

Sale includes two Hydrocracker Reactors used to produce products such as Jet Fuel, Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, Kerosene and Naphtha

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), in partnership with Louisiana Chemical Equipment Company, is selling two unused, high-pressure reactors fabricated in 2010 by Kobe Steel Japan, each ASME stamped. The reactors, which have been stored under nitrogen purge, will be sold through Liquidity Services’ newest online auction marketplace, AllSurplus.com, and is open for bidding starting January 13, 2021. Reactors are located in Busan, South Korea.

The Hydrocracker Reactors are used to produce salable products such as Jet Fuel, Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, Kerosene and Naphtha. The hydrocrackers can produce diesel fuel from plant-based oils and waste cooking oils, making them a greener solution to producing fuel. “The immediate availability of the reactors offers oil refineries the ability to shortcut lead time associated with upgrade or expansion,” said Jeff Morter, director of energy for Liquidity Services.

This sale will include all saddles and supports for the assets, and all available data books, drawings, and technical data related to the assets. In addition, all crates, boxes, pallets & loose items stored in the warehouse adjacent to the reactors will be sold with the assets. The warehouse items include, but are not limited to, top & bottom connection pipes, anchor bolts, anchor bolt templates and the CLG designed Reactor Internals Technology components.

Reactor Features and Benefits:

  • Unit 1 - 12’ inside diameter X 80’ t-t, 2755 psig @ 850F, Chrome Steel & Vanadium w/Stainless Weld Overlay, Built 2010 by Kobelco Steel Japan, ASME Code and NB Registered
  • Unit 2 – 11’ 11” inside diameter X 57’ t-t, 2755 psig @ 850F, 2 1/4Cr-1Mo-V steel w/TP317L Stainless Steel Weld Overlay, Built 2010 by Kobelco Steel Japan, ASME Code and NB Registered
  • Immediately available to save on the fabrication lead-time
  • Priced significantly less than today’s new purchase price

Interested buyers can view these items on AllSurplus.com. For further questions, please contact Trey Valentino at (832) 722-0288 or Trey.Valentino@liquidityservices.com

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which supports over 14,000 sellers and 3.7 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.7 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5ee48d9-4e6e-4922 ... 

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Angela Jones        
GovDeals        
(334)-301-7823        
ajones@govdeals.com

