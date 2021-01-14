Production Services streamlines Portfolio to Strengthen Focus on VFX and Animation with Sale of Technicolor Post

CEO share purchase

New Board Observer appointed

Paris (France), 14 January 2021 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) announces today (i) that Streamland Media is purchasing the Technicolor Post business, subject to customary closing conditions, (ii) a share purchase by the CEO and (iii) the appointment of a new Board Observer.

Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:

“Today’s announcements reaffirm our commitment to a stronger future for Technicolor. The strategic sale of Technicolor Post is part of our long-term vision for Production Services to focus on VFX and animation for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry, which provide the maximum value to our clients. We will continue to focus on these core areas through our award-winning creative studios The Mill, MPC, Mr. X and Mikros Animation. Moreover, my personal investment in Technicolor shares marks my commitment to our transformation and my confidence in Technicolor’s future.”

Technicolor Post Sale

Streamland Media has agreed to purchase the Technicolor Post business for €30 million.

The sale, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

This move strengthens Technicolor’s ability to focus on and expand its flagship creative studios (The Mill, MPC, Mr. X and Mikros Animation) specializing in CGI (including VFX and animation), which is in increasing demand across film, TV, advertising, gaming and live events.

Overall Group Trading