Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

GTT Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021 GTT - Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021 Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price …



