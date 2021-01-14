 

GTT Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021

GTT - Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021
             
             
Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)
GTT 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 04/01/2021 FR0011726835 5,500 80,90 € XPAR
GTT 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 05/01/2021 FR0011726835 8,000 81,82 € XPAR
GTT 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 06/01/2021 FR0011726835 8,000 84,84 € XPAR
GTT 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 07/01/2021 FR0011726835 8,000 88,76 € XPAR
GTT 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 08/01/2021 FR0011726835 8,000 88,80 € XPAR
      TOTAL 37,500 85,30 €  

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) SA – Tél. : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 89 – Fax : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 00 – www.gtt.fr
SA au capital de 370.783,57 € – RCS Versailles B 662 001 403 – Siège Social : 1, route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – France

