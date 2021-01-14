 

AMMO, Inc. Enters into a Significant Import/Export Transaction for 7.62mm Ammunition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 19:50  |  45   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a significant international transaction involving 7.62mm ammunition.

“We have maintained focus on diversifying our business while our team works tirelessly to address the continuing significant US market ammunition demand. It is important to foster relationships overseas in the commercial, law enforcement and military markets, while we address the current US market needs – now, more than ever”, said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “the import/export markets are opening up again and we are seeing success in securing relationships which have resulted in this transaction and our reasonable expectation of many more to follow in the coming months involving our innovative suite of products.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


AMMO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMMO, Inc. Enters into a Significant Import/Export Transaction for 7.62mm Ammunition SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(2) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
AMMO, Inc. Agrees to Repurchase 1,000,000 Shares for $1.5 Million
12.01.21
AMMO, Inc. Provides 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reflecting a 317% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase
05.01.21
AMMO, Inc. Announces Plans to Construct a $12 Million Plant, Tripling its Manufacturing Footprint in Wisconsin
04.01.21
AMMO, Inc. Forecast Third Quarter Fiscal Results of $16.5 Million (Nearly 500% Year-Over-Year Increase)
22.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Jessica Lockett as New Member to the Board of Directors
17.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ $2.6 Million Over-Allotment of Common Stock