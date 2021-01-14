 

TransEnterix Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

14.01.2021, 20:23   

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at a purchase price per share of $1.25, for gross proceeds of approximately $31.25 million.

TransEnterix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236200) relating to the registered direct offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on February 10, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Balance Sheet Update

The Company believes that cash on hand, proceeds from the ATM Offering and the Series C and Series D Warrant exercises, as well as the proceeds from this offering will be sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2022.

About TransEnterix

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the intended use of proceeds from the registered direct offering and our expected cash reach. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the prospectus supplement related to the offering and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. Because these statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events, our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. We are providing this information as of January 14, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements or of anticipated or unanticipated events that alter any assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law..



