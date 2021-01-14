Tamarillo Invest AS, which is controlled by a related party of the board member and primary insider in Belships ASA, Frode Teigen, has acquired 29.322 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 6,80 per share. Trade date was 14th January 2021.

After the transaction Frode Teigen and related parties hold 128.335.373 shares in Belships ASA in total.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act