 

Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices unveiled at Samsung Unpacked. Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today at XfinityMobile.com in advance of nationwide availability on January 29th. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series all leverage 5G, further extending the portfolio of 5G-enabled devices available on Xfinity Mobile’s powerful nationwide 5G network.

Xfinity Mobile to offer new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

New Xfinity Mobile customers will receive $400 off when they purchase a new Samsung 5G device and port their number to Xfinity Mobile, and existing customers are eligible for the same promotion when they add a line to their plan and port their number. Existing customers who upgrade their device to a new Samsung 5G phone will receive a $400 Visa pre-paid card. Xfinity Mobile customers can also take advantage of Samsung’s offer to receive a $200 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ or a $100 credit for the Samsung Galaxy S21 if they pre-order the device by January 28th via www.samsung.com or by using the Samsung app to register.

Made for the way we live now, the Galaxy S21 series is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. Key features include:

Bold New Style and Design: The Galaxy S21 5G series features an all-new Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O 120Hz adaptive display for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content you’re watching.

Best-in-Class Camera: Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. New Director’s View lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to tell your best story. Capture video with the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger View.

Performance That Delivers: The S21 series features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity. Galaxy S21 packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and make the perfect video clips.

