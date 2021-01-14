 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate acquires Aggregate Financial Services and appoints their founders as Members of the Management Board

Luxembourg, 14 January 2021 - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") announces the full acquisition of Frankfurt-based Aggregate Financial Services GmbH ("AFS"), a leading debt financing platform and fully licensed securities trading bank. AFS was founded in 2018 and has enabled more than € 3bn of financings on behalf of real estate clients. AFS on a stand-alone basis expects € 25m to € 30m revenues and € 15m to € 20m EBITDA for 2021. In addition, Corestate envisages synergies in revenues and costs of at least € 10m annual run rate within the next three years.

The acquisition is conducted via a capital increase against contribution-in-kind by issuance of 8.5m new shares and € 5m in cash consideration. Based on the closing price as of 14 January 2021 of € 14.73 and with respect to the € 17m net cash position at closing of the transaction the net purchase price is € 113m. This corresponds to a substantial discount to the fundamental value of AFS being in excess of € 170m. Another 1.5m new shares in Corestate are to be issued as earn-out if AFS meets certain EBITDA thresholds over the next three years. In both cases the acquisition of AFS will be earnings accretive.

As part of this transaction, the AFS founders and shareholders Sebastian Ernst and Johannes Märklin are appointed as Members of the Management Board of Corestate with immediate effect for a term of three years; they will also become members of the board of directors of HFS. Both Sebastian Ernst and Johannes Märklin have entered into a long-term lock-up agreement for their shares in Corestate. Closing of the transaction is anticipated in the second quarter of 2021, following approval by the responsible supervisory authorities.

