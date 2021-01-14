Alpine Banks of Colorado Increases Common Shareholder Dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $24.00 per Class A Common share and $0.16 per Class B Common share will be paid on February 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2021. The dividend of $24.00 per Class A Common share and $0.16 per Class B Common share represents an increase 33.3% over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $5.1-billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 39 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs nearly 760 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Alpine Banks of Colorado trades Class B Nonvoting Common Stock under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.





CONTACT: Eric Gardey Alpine Banks of Colorado (970) 384-3257 ericgardey@alpinebank.com