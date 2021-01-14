 

DGAP-News Corestate acquires complementary debt financing platform to offer debt service across all real estate asset classes

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 21:25  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover/Real Estate
Corestate acquires complementary debt financing platform to offer debt service across all real estate asset classes

14.01.2021 / 21:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate acquires complementary debt financing platform to offer debt service across all real estate asset classes

  • Acquisition of Aggregate Financial Services ("AFS"), a debt financing platform and fully licensed securities trading bank, represents significant milestone towards strengthening Corestate's private debt strategy
  • Further development and diversification of the successful real estate mezzanine business with new products, complementary services and regional expansion
  • AFS to generate on a stand-alone basis € 15m to € 20m EBITDA in 2021 and at least an additional € 10m of annual run rate synergies
  • Net Purchase price of € 113m mainly financed by 8.5m new shares
  • AFS founders Sebastian Ernst and Johannes Märklin appointed as Members of the Management Board

Luxembourg, 14 January 2021 - Corestate Capital Group ("Corestate"), a leading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, today announced the full acquisition of Frankfurt-based Aggregate Financial Services GmbH ("AFS"), a leading debt financing platform and fully licensed securities trading bank.

The transaction will allow Corestate to significantly expand its leading position in the real estate development financing market as well as within the wider real estate sector. The central element of this transaction is also the purchase of a securities trading bank which connects to a broader product range of tailored debt financing solutions in the real estate sector. As a result, the complementary and highly profitable operations at AFS and Helvetic Financial Services ("HFS"), Corestate's private debt business, will join forces. Subsequently, Corestate will have a strong market position as a financing platform through the whole real estate life cycle and thus enjoy a unique cross-selling potential. As part of this transaction, AFS founders and shareholders Sebastian Ernst and Johannes Märklin are appointed as Members of the Management Board of Corestate with immediate effect for a term of three years; they will also become members of the board of directors of HFS.

Seite 1 von 5
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Corestate acquires complementary debt financing platform to offer debt service across all real estate asset classes DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover/Real Estate Corestate acquires complementary debt financing platform to offer debt service across all real estate asset classes 14.01.2021 / 21:25 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Wandelanleihenprogramm im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu EUR 8,4 Millionen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön ...
La Française Group: La Française Asset Management: 2021 steckt voller Chancen
DGAP-News: BRAIN AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:26 Uhr
Corestate kauft AFS - Kurs nach angekündigter Kapitalerhöhung unter Druck
21:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein Finanzierungsangebot durch Private Debt Lösungen im Immobilienbereich (deutsch)
21:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein Finanzierungsangebot durch Private Debt Lösungen im Immobilienbereich
20:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren Gründer in den Vorstand (deutsch)
20:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate acquires Aggregate Financial Services and appoints their founders as Members of the Management Board
20:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren Gründer in den Vorstand
04.01.21
WDH/Die Tops und Flops im SDax 2020
30.12.20
Die Tops und Flops im SDax 2020
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing berät Perial bei Akquisition des historischen 'Post Office Building' im Den Haager HS Quartier (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Corestate's subsidiary Hannover Leasing advises Perial on acquisition of the historic Post Office Building in The Hague's HS Quarter

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:09 Uhr
4.927
Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?