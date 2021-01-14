FRMO Corp. Announces Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2021 second quarter, ended November 30, 2020 (May fiscal year).

FRMO’s book value as of November 30, 2020 was $180.1 million ($4.09 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $51.6 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2020 of $161.9 million ($3.68 per share), including $46.9 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $111.9 million as of November 30, 2020, and $104.8 million as of May 31, 2020. Total liabilities were $15.0 million as of November 30, 2020, and $11.8 million as of May 31, 2020, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the three months ended November 30, 2020 was $11,671,366, or $0.27 per share, compared to $(481,719), or $(0.01) per share for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2020 was $11,853,607, or $0.27 per share, compared to $(700,580), or $(0.02) per share for the six months ended November 30, 2019.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended November 30, 2020 was $7,795,670 ($0.18 per diluted share) compared to $(190,203) ($0.00 per diluted share) for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

For the six months ended November 30, 2020, the figure was $10,025,116 (0.23 per diluted share) compared to $(236,087) ((0.01) per share) in 2019.

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after November 30, 2020. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020, the Company held a 21.15% and 19.23% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.85% and 80.77% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

Further details are available in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2020. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403- (domestic toll free), or +1 334-777-6978 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 6361035. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until February 20, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter conference ID number 6361035.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) November 30, May 31, 2020 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,800 $ 38,443 Equity securities, at fair value 73,496 63,836 Other current assets 1,607 2,536 Total Current Assets 111,903 104,815 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 54,829 40,898 Investments in securities exchanges 5,061 5,061 Other assets 1,824 1,807 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 11,285 10,876 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 195,102 $ 173,657 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 4,715 $ 4,136 Other current liabilities 308 185 Total Current Liabilities 5,023 4,321 Deferred Tax Liability 9,259 6,701 Mortgage payable 744 751 Total Liabilities 15,026 11,773 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 128,436 114,993 Noncontrolling interests 51,640 46,891 Total Stockholders' Equity 180,076 161,884 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 195,102 $ 173,657

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Consultancy and advisory fees $ 522 $ 515 $ 960 $ 1,047 Equity (losses) earnings from partnerships and limited liability companies (147 ) (223 ) 505 1,093 Unrealized gains (losses) from investments recorded at fair value 10,436 (832 ) 13,340 (2,212 ) Other (342 ) 1,382 (1,706 ) 1,773 Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 10,469 842 13,099 1,701 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities recorded at fair value 11,536 1,405 5,678 (3,442 ) Total Revenue 22,005 2,247 18,777 (1,741 ) Total Expenses 310 351 724 700 Income (Loss) from Operations 21,695 1,896 18,053 (2,441 ) Provision for Income Taxes 3,462 830 4,092 2,063 Net Income (Loss) 18,233 1,066 13,961 (4,504 ) Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,562 1,548 2,107 (3,803 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ 11,671 $ (482 ) $ 11,854 $ (701 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.27 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,022,451 44,031,462 44,027,644 44,007,267 Diluted 44,022,451 44,031,462 44,031,319 44,007,267

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,012,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2020.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 11,671 $ 0.27 $ (482 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 11,854 $ 0.27 $ (701 ) $ (0.02 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities 11,536 1,405 5,678 (3,442 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,558 1,546 2,648 (3,802 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company 4,978 (141 ) 3,030 360 Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company (1,102 ) (150 ) (1,201 ) (825 ) Unrealized (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes 3,876 $ 0.09 (291 ) $ (0.01 ) 1,829 $ 0.04 (465 ) $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities $ 7,795 $ 0.18 $ (191 ) $ 0.00 $ 10,025 $ 0.23 $ (236 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,022,451 44,031,462 44,031,319 44,007,267

(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

