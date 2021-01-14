MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.9% TO $0.18 PER SHARE

HOLMDEL, N.J, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock, which represents a 5.9% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share and an annualized dividend rate of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2021. Also on January 14, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period December 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021 of $0.3828125 per share on the Company’s 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2021. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.



Demonstrating the Company’s resilient track record of delivering value to stockholders, Monmouth is now in its 30th consecutive year of having maintained or increased its dividend. In addition, Monmouth is one of the very few REITs that maintained its dividend throughout the Global Financial Crisis. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Monmouth is paying a higher per share dividend today than ever before. During fiscal 2020, Monmouth has seen strong demand for its properties and has the highest occupancy rate in the sector at 99.7%. The Company expects the combination of its two recent acquisitions totaling $170.0 million, a $169.3 million acquisition pipeline, substantial parking expansions currently taking place and increased occupancy to meaningfully contribute to its earnings per share and cash flow growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

“We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend of 5.9% to $0.18 per share, which was driven by our strong financial and operational performance and confidence in our next phase of growth,” said Michael P. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Monmouth. “This marks Monmouth’s third dividend increase in the past five years, totaling a 20% increase in that span, and reflects the strength of our state-of-the-art, ecommerce-oriented industrial portfolio and our unique approach to profitably serving investment grade tenants and their subsidiaries on long-term net leases. Thanks to our prescient investments in ecommerce related assets, high-quality acquisition pipeline, property expansion projects, and consistent focus on long-term value creation, the Monmouth Board is confident in the Company’s prospects and ability to continue returning value to stockholders while maintaining financial stability.”