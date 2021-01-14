 

Geron to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Geron’s website, www.geron.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

