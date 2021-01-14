Accolade to Acquire 2nd.MD

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Innovation Specialists, LLC (d/b/a 2nd.MD), a leading Expert Medical Opinion and medical decision support company based in Houston, TX. With healthcare utilization expected to rise significantly in 2021, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integration of 2nd.MD with Accolade’s health and benefits solutions and clinical service offerings will simplify the healthcare experience for employees and increase return on investment for employers by ensuring their employee populations are receiving appropriate care and reducing unnecessary treatment in high-cost scenarios. Accolade will continue to offer 2nd.MD’s service on a stand-alone basis as well.

“We share a common vision to help every person live their healthiest life by dramatically improving quality and accessibility of care through a people-focused, clinically-driven support model. Bringing 2nd.MD’s world-class Care Team and digital approach with expert medical consultation into Accolade, and continuing to offer it on a stand-alone basis, will have an immediate and measurable impact for our customers, their employees, and the health plans we work with,” said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer, Accolade. “Both companies have built deep relationships with employers and health plans by helping employees navigate the increasingly complex and inconsistent healthcare system. With the addition of 2nd.MD, we’ll nearly double our total addressable market while providing the most comprehensive, integrated healthcare navigation experience available.”

The 2nd.MD solution: Personalized medical expertise from elite specialists in 3 to 5 days

When employees access Expert Medical Opinion healthcare benefits, it is generally during a critical point in their lives following a diagnosis that requires a significant and high-cost care decision such as whether to have surgery. 2nd.MD connects employees with board-certified national experts across the country for a valuable medical consultation in a real-time video call or by phone within three to five days. This rapid turnaround compares to the industry average of several weeks, which is time that causes delay in treatment and adds to the patient’s stress. On average, 2nd.MD employer-customers save over $5,000 per consultation and $27,000 per consultation when a surgery is involved.