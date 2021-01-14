 

Lucara Recovers 341 Carat Top White Gem Diamond From the Karowe Mine in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of an unbroken 341 carat top white gem quality diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana (image attached). The 341 carat diamond was recovered over the holiday period from milling of ore sourced from the south western quadrant of the South Lobe M/PK(S) unit. The recovery of large gem quality diamonds from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe is in line with expectations and historical South Lobe recoveries. View pdf version.

Eira Thomas, Lucara's CEO commented: "Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2021 with the recovery of a 341 carat high quality white gem diamond that builds on previous historic recoveries which include the 549 carat Sethunya, 998 carat, 1758 carat Sewelô, the 1109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 342 carat Queen of the Kalahari. The 341 carat diamond represents the 54th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from Karowe since 2015. The consistent recovery of these large diamonds is a testament to the continued strong resource and plant performance at Karowe and underpins our rationale for moving forward with the underground expansion program that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. We look forward to a productive and busy 2021."

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

