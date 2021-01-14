 

Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Details

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 23:00  |  30   |   |   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is February 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2021.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 12, 2021. More details regarding accessing the meeting will be shared as we get closer to the event.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Aptargroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Details AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is February 17, 2021, to stockholders of record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
  Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry (1) 
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Aptar to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021
06.01.21
Aptar Promotes New Policies around Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Community Engagement and Global Giving
05.01.21
Aptar Announces 2021 Quarterly Conference Call Dates

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
16
AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)