Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Details

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is February 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2021.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.