 

AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 23:00  |  29   |   |   

DERIDDER, La., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time
How: Live via phone – by dialing 786-789-4861, Conference Code 8160061
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
Where: www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states. 

CONTACT: Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052



