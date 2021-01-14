AGCO Sponsors Georgia Ag Experience

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) created the mobile classroom, which is housed in a 36-foot trailer, to give third through fifth-grade students and the public a chance to visit a poultry house, cattle pasture, stand of timber, horticulture nursery, a produce stand full of fresh Georgia fruit, vegetables and pecans, cotton and peanut fields.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announced today its sponsorship of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom. Beginning this month, the Georgia Ag Experience will travel to elementary schools and ag events across Georgia to provide a virtual field trip to the farm.

“AGCO is thrilled to help the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture communicate the importance of farming and the agriculture industry to Georgia’s students in such a vibrant and interesting manner,” said Ash Alt, AGCO field execution manager. “The mobile classroom’s message is especially timely these days, as agriculture enters a much more technology-enabled era and needs today’s students focusing on tomorrow’s farming and engineering careers.”

Educational information regarding Georgia agriculture and farming careers is conveyed via colorful and interactive displays, including a simulated cockpit of the AGCO’s Fendt 1050, one of agriculture’s most powerful standard tractors. Students will learn how farmers plant and harvest their crops, take care of their animals and preserve the natural resources on their farms. All exhibits and lessons that are part of the Georgia Ag Experience have been professionally designed to meet science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) standards.

“The majority of Georgia’s residents are more than three generations removed from living on a farm and have little to no first-hand knowledge of how farmers grow their food, cotton for clothes, or timber for paper and lumber. This mobile classroom provides students and adults who have never visited a farm a chance to experience Georgia agriculture,” said Lily Baucom, GFA executive director. “This was an enormous undertaking for our foundation, and we are so grateful to the many sponsors who have partnered with us to make the Georgia Ag Experience a reality.”