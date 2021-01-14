Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 26th, to discuss the company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer, David Flitman, President and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available prior to the market open on Friday, February 26th, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource, Inc. website, at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial-in to the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-949-2175 (U.S. and Canada) and (International), Conference ID: 6228010. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 noon. Central Time through March 13th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (International) and refer to pass code 6228010. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the company’s website at www.bldr.com.