 

Walmart to Host Virtual Investment Community Meeting and Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on Feb. 18, 2021

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced its executive team will host a virtual meeting with the Investment Community on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The meeting will start at 7 a.m. CST and Walmart’s executive management team will discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results for fiscal year 2021 and provide an update on its strategic priorities. Executive presentations will be followed by a question and answer session.

The video event will be webcast live and accessible on the company’s corporate website by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2021 Investment Community Meeting event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will also be archived and available beginning at approximately 4 p.m. CST on Feb. 18.

At approximately 6 a.m. CST on Feb. 18, the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results and related materials.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

