Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien 

Two fatalities have been confirmed as a consequence of the incident, which was caused by a leakage of hydrocarbons into the tank where the work was being performed. Next of kin have been informed.

At 13:30 local time today, an incident occurred whilst work was being performed in a cargo tank onboard the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast.

Production has been shut down and the leak has been contained within the cargo tank, with all personnel accounted for.

The FPSO is operated by BW Offshore for CNR International. Both companies are cooperating with local authorities in addressing the situation.

"This is a tragic day for the families of the men we have lost, and our hearts go out to them", said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

Contact details:

Marco Beenen, CEO, +47 23 13 00 00

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



