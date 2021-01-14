 

Fluent, Inc. Announces Preliminary Financial Metrics for 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced preliminary financial metrics for its full year and fourth quarter 2020. These preliminary metrics, which are subject to final reporting and audit procedures, are reflected below:

Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Full-year 2020 revenue is anticipated to be $309.7 - $310.7 million, representing growth of 10.1% compared to full-year 2019. This reflects anticipated fourth quarter revenue of $81.0 - $82.0 million.
  • Media Margin is anticipated to be in the range of $109.4 - $110.4 million, representing growth of 17.4% compared to full-year 2019. This reflects anticipated fourth quarter Media Margin of $31.0 - $32.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $39.0 - $41.0 million, representing growth of 15.4% compared to full-year 2019. This reflects anticipated fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 - $11.0 million.

Fluent is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected media margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain operating costs and expenses, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense (net), and the provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to share our preliminary full-year 2020 results. This was a year that tested us all in many ways, and the diversification of our marketplace, the resilience of our platform and the resolve of our team, collectively enabled these results. We look forward to discussing our final full-year results in March.”

As previously announced, the Company is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 15 at 9:15am Eastern time, and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/flnt/2254200. Additionally, the Company has made an investor presentation available on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.fluentco.com/.

