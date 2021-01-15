 

CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 After Market Close on February 3, 2021

15.01.2021, 00:00  |  20   |   |   

Aurora, IL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

The earnings release, slide presentation and corresponding prepared remarks will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com, after market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Conference call: Thursday, February 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:   United States: (833) 714-0937
                                   International: (778) 560-2685
                                   Conference code:  4539453

During the live call, the management team will begin with a brief synopsis of the quarter followed by a comprehensive question and answer session.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company is a leader in developing high-quality, critical materials that enable superior performance for its customers. CMC Materials’ mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ greatest challenges. The company’s solutions play a critical role for its customers’ operations, including helping to enable the manufacturing of smaller, faster and more complex semiconductor devices, and enhancing operations and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information, visit www.cmcmaterials.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

