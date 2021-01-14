Melcor REIT announces a 17% increase to Q1-2021 distributions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) announces that the REIT’s Board of Trustees met to confirm Q1-2021 distributions and several other matters.



Ralph Young, Chair of the Board commented: “I am pleased to report to unitholders, on behalf of the Board, that business conditions, financial results and our outlook for 2021 have precipitated a 17% increase to our distributions for the first quarter of 2021. In addition, we have reviewed and considered other measures that were undertaken in order to preserve cash at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.