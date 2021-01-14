Melcor REIT announces a 17% increase to Q1-2021 distributions
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) announces that the REIT’s Board of Trustees met to confirm Q1-2021 distributions and several other matters.
Ralph Young, Chair of the Board commented: “I am pleased to report to unitholders, on behalf of the Board, that business conditions, financial results and our outlook for 2021 have precipitated a 17% increase to our distributions for the first quarter of 2021. In addition, we have reviewed and considered other measures that were undertaken in order to preserve cash at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
- The Board approved Q1 distributions of $0.035 per unit for each of the first three months of 2021. This represents a 17% increase over distributions for the previous
three quarters. Distribution decisions will be made quarterly based on conditions at that time.
The distributions will be payable as follows:
|Month
|Record Date
|Distribution Date
|Distribution Amount
|January 2021
|January 29, 2021
|February 16, 2021
|0.035 per unit
|February 2021
|February 26, 2021
|March 15, 2021
|0.035 per unit
|March 2021
|March 31, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|0.035 per unit
- The Board reviewed the reinstatement of the Normal Course Issuer Bid; however, have determined that the decision will have to await the completion of the regularly
scheduled year-end trading blackout. The Board will review their decision when the Automatic Share Purchase Plan can be reactivated.
- The Board has also formally established an Independent Committee to examine and recommend regular renewals and/or amendments to agreements between Melcor Developments
Ltd. and the REIT and other matters as directed by the Board. The Independent Committee will be chaired by independent and Lead Trustee Larry Pollock.
The Board of Trustees remains committed to preserving and enhancing value for all Unitholders.
Q4/Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Earnings Announcement & Conference Call.
Melcor REIT also announces that results for Q4/FY-2020 will be released on March 4, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Friday, March 5, 2021.
