 

Birks Group Presents Its FY2021 Holiday Period Sales Results

Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), today reported its sales results for the interim holiday sales period from November 1, 2020 through December 26, 2020 (the “FY2021 Holiday Period”).

For the FY2021 Holiday Period, net sales were 0.2% lower than last year, primarily due to a 1.8% decrease in comparable store sales, driven by temporary store closures due to COVID-19 restrictions in certain regions in Canada. As a result of various provincial health restrictions, seven of the Company’s 29 retail locations, including its flagship Bloor Street store in Toronto, were temporarily closed for in-person shopping for the majority of the holiday season. When excluding the seven stores that were temporarily closed for in-person shopping during the FY2021 Holiday Period, comparable stores sales increased by 6.8%. Furthermore, e-commerce sales increased by 176.0% during the FY2021 Holiday Period. See below under “Comparable Store Sales” for a definition of this performance measure.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birks Group, commented: “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact, we have delivered good holiday results, highlighting our ability to adapt to emerging trends to better serve our clients, such as through our growing e-commerce business and our concierge service. We are very proud of the results achieved and fully appreciate the contributions of our management team and employees, whose dedication, professionalism and ability to adapt has allowed the Company to successfully navigate through these uncertain times.”

Mr. Bédos further commented: “While some of our boutiques continue to be temporarily closed for in-store shopping, there are still a number of ways for clients to access Maison Birks’ elevated client service. Through our Concierge Service, virtual appointments and e-commerce, we are available for our clients and able to help them shop safely during this time. MaisonBirks.com is the #1 e-commerce destination in Canada for luxury watches and jewellery. We remain committed to, and recently invested in technological equipment for the purpose of offering the highest possible quality in individualized video shopping to our clients.”

