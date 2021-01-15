Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against online education company Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS).

If you currently own shares of Pluralsight and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.