Southstone Reports Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) announces that Kevin Gallagher has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Gallagher for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director since his appointment in 2014 and wishes him well in the future.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED