Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.750% Senior Notes Due 2024, $750.0 Million of 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2026 and $1.0 Billion of 2.150% Senior Notes Due 2031

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.750% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), $750.0 million of 1.125% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $1.0 billion of 2.150% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes”, and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the 2024 Notes is 99.959% of the principal amount, the price to the public for the 2026 Notes is 99.981% of the principal amount and the price to the public for the 2031 Notes is 99.742% of the principal amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $2.5 billion from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to refinance certain senior notes issued by Parsley Energy, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (the “Parsley Issuers”).