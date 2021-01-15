 

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.750% Senior Notes Due 2024, $750.0 Million of 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2026 and $1.0 Billion of 2.150% Senior Notes Due 2031

15.01.2021   

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.750% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), $750.0 million of 1.125% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $1.0 billion of 2.150% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes”, and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the 2024 Notes is 99.959% of the principal amount, the price to the public for the 2026 Notes is 99.981% of the principal amount and the price to the public for the 2031 Notes is 99.742% of the principal amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $2.5 billion from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to refinance certain senior notes issued by Parsley Energy, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (the “Parsley Issuers”).

The refinancing transactions include (i) the redemption of all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Parsley Issuers, (ii) the redemption of all outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Jagged Peak Energy LLC and (iii) the cash tender offers for any and all of the Parsley Issuers’ 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028.

Interest on each of the Notes will be payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year. The first interest payment will be due on July 15, 2021, and will consist of interest from closing to that date. The offering is expected to close on January 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the Offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc. at: 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Telephone: 1 (800) 294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, E-mail: prospectus@citi.com, Telephone: 1 (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1 (866) 803-9204; or TD Securities (USA) LLC at: 31 West 52nd Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Syndicate Department, Telephone: 1 (855) 495-9846.

