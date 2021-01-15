 

December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call

PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the December 2020 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Call Details

Australia: Thursday January 21, 2021
(Perth – 6:00am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Wednesday January 20, 2021
(Toronto – 5:00pm)
(Vancouver – 2:00pm)

UK: Wednesday January 20,2021
(London – 10:00pm)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yMJfaTOlRTyy-8EPRX4tfQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 827 1542 8257

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Australia
+61 8 7150 1149 or
+61 3 7018 2005

Singapore
+65 3165 1065

Canada
+1 778 907 2071

USA
+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand
+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference

The conference call will feature Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)


Disclaimer

