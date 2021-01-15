Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Amwell (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 11,280,647 shares of its Class A common stock by certain stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $27.50 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,692,097 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, from the Selling Stockholders. Amwell will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Cowen and Berenberg are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective on January 14, 2021 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives.