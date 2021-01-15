Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Driven Brands has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,772,727 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol “DRVN,” and the offering is expected to close on January 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,818,182 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America, with a portfolio of highly recognizable brands that fulfill an extensive range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash.

Driven Brands intends to use the proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to repay in full the outstanding indebtedness under certain credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, Driven Brands intends to use a portion of the net proceeds therefrom to acquire shares of common stock from certain of its existing stockholders. None of the existing stockholders Driven Brands purchases shares from will be an existing employee, executive officer or director or controlling stockholder of the Company.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are also acting as book-running managers. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources: