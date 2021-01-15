 

Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 04:06  |  55   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it is commencing a best efforts overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of subordinate voting shares (the "Offered Securities") of the Company.

The Offered Securities will be offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 25, 2019 (collectively, the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the agents a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Securities pursuant to the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for organic and inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Copies of the Prospectus, following filing of the prospectus supplement, may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and from ATB Capital Markets Inc., 410-585 8th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1. The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offered Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3
Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it is commencing a best efforts overnight marketed offering (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
  Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry (1) 
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the ...
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sails Ahead with CommScope’s RUCKUS
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
8 Aktien, die 2021 das Investment verdoppeln könnten
07.01.21
Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
29.12.20
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
27.12.20
4 Aktien, die sich unter Biden bis 2024 verdreifachen könnten
23.12.20
Cresco Labs Opens Tenth Illinois Sunnyside Dispensary in Naperville
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Recognized by Clio Cannabis for Marketing Creative Excellence
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Extends Partnership With Top-selling California Cannabis Brand, Kings Garden
18.12.20
Cresco Labs’ Good News Brand Expands Into Michigan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
53
Randsburg Gold Corp.