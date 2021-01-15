 

GoldQuest Dominican Republic’s Minister of Energy and Mines to Visit San Juan Community to Discuss the Romero Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mr. Antonio Almonte, stated in an interview published in the El Dia newspaper that he will be visiting the city of San Juan in the coming weeks to speak about the Romero Gold and Copper Project with community members. The Minister also went on to state that post his visit he will be writing a report to the President of the Dominican Republic to assist in making a decision on the Project.

“We are encouraged that Minister Almonte will meet with various community members to discuss our project in the next few weeks,” commented Dave Massola CEO of GoldQuest. “We are hopeful that a conclusion on our Romero Exploitation application will be made in the near term. We also invite the Minister or Vice Minister Miguel Diaz to visit our project site.”

In a separate letter to Mr. Massola, Minister Almonte stated that the government apologizes for the delay and assured GoldQuest that the new government is committed to supporting responsible mining and foreign investment. He also emphasized that the government is aware of the time the company has waited for a decision and assured the company that the Ministry is working hard to speed up the process of mining projects.

GoldQuest’s Romero gold project has been paralyzed for several years awaiting government approval, specifically the President’s final approval, to commence formal environmental studies, which, according to independent engineers JDS, could result in life-of-mine expenditures of US$550 million and create up to 1,000 jobs in the construction phase and 343 permanent jobs during the operation phase. (see details of the JDS Pre-Feasibility Study filed on SEDAR November 11, 2016).

The Company is well funded with C$15.7 million in cash reported at the end of Q3 2020.

About GoldQuest:

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

