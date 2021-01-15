Pacific Green Signs Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Memorandum of Understanding with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology CO., LTD.

 

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK," (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the signing of a Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (the "Framework Agreement") with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("SEG").

Under the terms of the Framework Agreement, the parties will work together towards the development of various lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects around the world. PGTK, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Green Energy Storage Technologies, Inc., will manage each project's overall execution, including system design, integration, and commercial optimization, while SEG will produce the battery technology as the equipment manufacturer.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive, commented: "The BESS sector around the world is developing at an exponential rate and with the signing of this Framework Agreement, we have now combined PGTK's existing capabilities following the acquisition of UK BESS technology company Innoergy Limited with SEG's capacity, technology, and expertise, to ensure we can meet the demand in this rapidly expanding sector."

James Gratton, Pacific Green Energy Storage Technologies, Inc.'s Technical Director, noted: "SEG has established itself as one of the largest and most reputable BESS technology integrators in the world, and with multiple certified production centers, we are confident that they have the capacity necessary to meet the needs of our project pipeline."

Gareth Dauley, Vice President of Pacific Green Energy Storage Technologies, Inc., commented: "Lithium-ion batteries, which we have identified as best suited for our projects due to their high-energy density, safety track-record, and long service life, are the cornerstone of state-of-the-art BESS developments. This Framework Agreement will combine our existing experience and industry-knowledge with SEG's long track-record of lithium-ion battery production to ensure commercially optimized and technologically bankable projects."

