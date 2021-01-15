SkySpecs - Digital Asset Management Leader for Wind Energy - Announces 2020 Milestones and 2021 Growth Plans

ANN ARBOR, Michigan, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySpecs, leading provider of digital asset management solutions for the wind energy industry, releases its 2020 "year-in-review" business overview. With a global team nearing 100 full-time employees and over 50 field professionals, the company rapidly progresses toward their founding mission to automate renewable energy operations & maintenance using robotics, software, and internal solutions expertise. Lowering costs and using data to drive profitability in the long-term is one of the company's key drivers.

SkySpecs is playing a pivotal role in an industry that seeks to adopt a more data-driven approach to maintaining their assets, which now require closer attention and more predictive maintenance as they age.

"While we were initially cautious about how the pandemic would affect our business and our customers' operations, we feel incredibly grateful that we safely and systematically provided the same level of service this year as customers have been used to receiving from us in the past. We worked together to find new ways of accomplishing our goals, while continuing to focus on our team's expansion as well as the growth of our products and services," reflects Danny Ellis, CEO of SkySpecs. "And our customers were doing the same, so we were able to achieve some pretty incredible things in 2020 despite the remote nature of our interactions."

Highlights of SkySpecs' Year in Review include:

Horizon , SkySpecs' blade asset management platform saw measurable adoption in 2020, managing just around 90GWs of the industry's blade assets. Horizon's Blade Asset Management tools are also now enabling some of the largest owners, OEMs, and service providers in the U.S. and Europe to digitize their O&M, including work module functionality, repair campaigns, year-over-year damage propagation analyses, vendor qualifications, and blade management operations and planning.