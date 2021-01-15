15.01.2021 – NEL Asa (ISIN: NO0010081235 ) meldete am 04.11.2020 eine Vorab-Vereinbarung mit Iberdrola über eine 20 MW PEM Elektrolyseanlage für die Produktion “grünen Düngers” – beeindruckender Auftrag zur Auslieferung in 2021. Und dann verzehnfachte man! Zwischen Iberdrola S.A. (ISIN: ES0144580Y14) und Nel wurde zusätzlich ein Memorandum of Understanding über ganz neue Dimensionen geschlossen worden. Das 20 MW-Initialgeschäft war offensichtlich Türöffner. Und Gestern meldete Nel den endgültigen Abschluss des 20 MW Elektrolyseur Auftrages: “Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has been awarded a EUR 13.5 million contract by Iberdrola for a 20 MW PEM solution for a green fertilizer project in Spain. ” .

“We are excited to finalize the agreement with Iberdrola for a PEM electrolyser solution for this landmark green fertilizer project. It is a true testament to our PEM platform, which has been deployed all over the world for several decades. We look forward to work with Iberdrola to scale our PEM platform into a 20 MW solution and the partnership represents an important step towards our common vision of enabling green hydrogen competitive to fossil hydrogen,“

Und das 20 MW Projekt ist der Anfang, man will mit Iberdrola viel mehr “aufbauen”

Hierzu Smets: “The Iberdrola project is strategically important for Nel. It requires commercialization of technology in the form of a new product range addressing a significant market with one of the leading companies in the industry. This partnership with Iberdrola will push our organization to the limits with technology development, demanding cost reductions and risk mitigation, as it represents an important milestone for the scale-up and roadmap for our future PEM solutions,”

Siemens Energy und Siemens Gamesa mit “Grünem Wasserstoff-” Gemeinschaftsprojekt ganz weit vorne…

H2-Update 14.01.: Linde baut größte Elektrolyseanlage für grünen Wasserstoff in Leuna

H2-Update 13.01.: Plug Powers CEO lässt die Dimensionen des Renault Joint Ventures ahnen in CNBC Interview

Nordex mit Auftrag aus Schweden – gestern noch 518,7 MW aus Brasilien, heute 131 – läuft ja…