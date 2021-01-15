 

Eurofins launches new tests and massive capacity for detecting and monitoring new variants of SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 07:30  |  53   |   |   

The increasing diversity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the potential higher infectivity of some new viral strains, underline the need to identify, trace and track mutations across the complete viral genome. Currently, strains of concern include the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, and the B.1.351 variant, first identified in South Africa.

Eurofins is pleased to announce the following initiatives to support health authorities’ variant detection and monitoring programmes:

- Increasing, to more than 5,000 full genomes per day, the capacity for its ARTIC Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

- The launch of NovaType, a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, clinically validated for the identification of B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants with a short turn-around time, ideal for retesting millions of positive samples to detect if the virus is the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variant

- NovaType is already available as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in Germany and will shortly be made available to the more than 50 Eurofins laboratories worldwide testing patients for COVID-19

- NovaType is being made available to health authorities in a number of European countries for trial and potential inclusion in their monitoring programmes in response to these new variants

- The NovaType assay will also be launched as a Research Use Only (RUO) kit in Europe by the end of January 2021

As previously outlined, the Eurofins-Viracor SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR diagnostic test, has been ranked as the most sensitive out of more than 115 kits evaluated by the FDA SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel (https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-d ...). Furthermore, this RT-PCR test maintains very high sensitivity in the detection of variants such as B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

Through Eurofins’ current COVID-19 testing and clinical diagnostics activities globally and its partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and vaccine companies, the Group is able to closely monitor the identification of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and intends to add new detection capabilities to NovaType as additional variants appear. Eurofins’ ability to produce and distribute primers and probes, and commercial PCR kits, additionally benefits the speed of development of new assays.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins launches new tests and massive capacity for detecting and monitoring new variants of SARS-CoV-2 The increasing diversity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the potential higher infectivity of some new viral strains, underline the need to identify, trace and track mutations across the complete viral genome. Currently, strains of concern include the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
  Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry (1) 
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the ...
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Sails Ahead with CommScope’s RUCKUS
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Eurofins Launches New Tests and Massive Capacity for Detecting and Monitoring New Variants of SARS-CoV-2
07:30 Uhr
Eurofins, weltweit führender Anbieter von analytischen Prüfungen, erweitert seine weltweiten Prüf- und Zertifizierungskapazitäten für Gesichtsmasken
11.01.21
Eurofins GeneScan Technologies Announces AOAC PTM Accreditation for the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Detection Workflow on Environmental Surfaces Under the AOAC SARS-CoV-2 Emergency Response Validation Program
06.01.21
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 December 2020
28.12.20
Eurofins Genomics Launches Cost-effective SARS-CoV-2 Full-length Viral Genome Sequencing Services Essential in the Identification of Viral Mutations
23.12.20
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates Sequencing Capacity to Identify VUI-2020-12/01 Strain Reported to Spread Faster in the UK

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
19
Eurofins Scientific