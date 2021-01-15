 

Bouygues Telecom announces its new strategic plan “Ambition 2026”

Paris, 15/01/2021

Press release

Bouygues Telecom announces its new strategic plan “Ambition 2026”

To become the number 2 telecoms operator in mobile and a major player in fiber in France

For more than five years, Bouygues Telecom has been successfully implementing its sustainable and profitable growth strategy. After having made ambitious pledges to fight against climate change,
Bouygues Telecom is now taking a new step by unveiling its strategic plan and targets for 2026.

To achieve that ambition, Bouygues Telecom is stepping up its growth in a reinvigorated French market, leveraging the drivers responsible for its success since 2015, its recent acquisition of EIT, new initiatives in its various markets (B2C, B2B and wholesale) and expert skills and dedication of its people.

The financial targets of the Ambition 2026 strategic plan are to generate in 2026:

  • over €7 billion in sales from services;
  • EBITDA after Leases of around €2.5 billion with an EBITDA after Leases margin of around 35%;
  • free cash flow1 of around €600 million.

Richard Viel, Bouygues Telecom’s CEO, said: “Bouygues Telecom’s strategy since 2015 has been an undisputed success. The business and financial targets set at the time have all been achieved or exceeded, making Bouygues Telecom the operator with the fastest sales growth on the French market and among the very first in Europe. The company is now entering a new phase of its development in order to strengthen its positioning as a full-service operator, strong on all connectivity markets. I am proud to unveil our new “Ambition 2026” strategic plan.”

As announced, Bouygues is today holding a Capital Markets Day specifically for Bouygues Telecom. CEO Richard Viel and Deputy CEO Benoît Torloting, accompanied by CFO Christian Lecoq, will present their vision of the telecoms market and Bouygues Telecom’s medium-term strategy and outlook in the context of a new strategic plan, “Ambition 2026”.

Bouygues Telecom, 25 years of innovation

2021 marks Bouygues Telecom’s 25th anniversary. The company has been a pioneer in many areas over the last 25 years.
In 1996, it made mobile telephony accessible to everyone, for example by offering the first mobile phone bundle, then in 1999 the first mobile phone plan with unlimited voice.
From 2010, it has brought connectivity within everyone’s reach. Bouygues Telecom was the first player on the market to offer a quadruple-play package (mobile, fixed, internet and TV) and a 4G box offering a high-speed internet connection in areas with slow ADSL speeds. It launched the first box on the market to have an incorporated Android TV decoder and was the first operator to offer its customers Netflix.

