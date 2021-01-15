 

CKGSB 2020 Q4 Investor Sentiment Survey Reveals Optimistic Outlook Amid China's COVID-19 Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 07:44  |  41   |   |   

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive investor sentiment across the board underscores China's undeniable success in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The latest Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Investor Sentiment Survey (CKISS) 2020 Q4 data reflects survey responses from 2,500 individual and institutional investors, who feel more optimistic towards China's financial markets including China's real estate and the US-China trade war. Respondents were more optimistic about A-shares than in the previous quarter, with 67.5% expecting increases to A-share prices, an increase of 9 percentage points (pp) compared to the previous quarter.

Investor sentiment is also more optimistic towards Hong Kong share prices with 50% of respondents expected a rise, representing an increase of 15pp compared to the previous quarter. This optimism stems from confidence in the fundamental factors that underlay growth, and the controllability of risks. In terms of fundamental factors, about 53% of respondents believe that China's annual GDP growth will exceed 5% in the future, an 8.2pp increase over the previous quarter. Respondents also showed a positive outlook towards the future performance of A-share listed companies. Roughly 45% of respondents expected A-shares to have a future annual average net profit growth of over 10%, which is up 7.7pp compared to the previous quarter. In terms of risk, 64% of respondents believe that A-share prices are reasonable; this is down 2.2pp compared to the last quarter, but still high by historical standards. Respondents also felt that real estate prices in China's first and second-tier cities to be reasonable, this is nearly 20pp higher than two years earlier. Investors also increasingly downplayed the negative impact of the US-China trade war, with approximately 46.7% of respondents believing that the trade war would benefit China in the long-term, this figure has almost doubled compared to two years earlier.

About The Cheung Kong Investor Sentiment Survey (CKISS)

The Cheung Kong Investor Sentiment Survey is a quarterly report on investor sentiment and expectations of China's capital markets overseen by CKGSB Professor of Accounting and Finance Liu Jing. The survey began in January 2018 and is based on 2,500 samples conducted in 13 major Chinese cities. The findings for 2020 Q4 were gathered from investor sentiment questionnaires collected during December 2020, A-share listed companies' financial statements for the third quarter of 2020, and the latest macro data from both Chinese and overseas capital markets.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CKGSB 2020 Q4 Investor Sentiment Survey Reveals Optimistic Outlook Amid China's COVID-19 Recovery BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Positive investor sentiment across the board underscores China's undeniable success in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The latest Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Investor Sentiment Survey (CKISS) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market ...
TokenEx Data Protection Platform named 'Cyber Catalyst'
Arasan Announces the Immediate Availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP for TSMC 22nm ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments