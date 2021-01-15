 

NB Private Equity Increased Semi-Annual Dividend

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NBPE Announces Increased Semi-Annual Dividend


15 January 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), today declared an increased semi-annual dividend payment for the Company’s Ordinary Shares of $0.31 per Share, to be paid on 26 February 2021. In line with its long term dividend policy, this payment represents a yield of 3.0% of the 31 December 2020 estimated NAV per share of $20.53 (£15.02) on an annualised basis. Based on the London Stock Exchange closing share price of £11.95 ($16.36 at a GBP/USD exchange rate of $1.369) on 14 January 2021, this payment represents an annualised dividend yield of 3.8%.

2020 was a successful and active year for NBPE. The increased dividend was driven by NBPE’s strong NAV growth of 10.8% during the year (based on the December monthly NAV update which contained 82% of valuations as of 30 September 2020, final December 2020 NAV is expected in April 2021). The Company had significant realisation activity in 2020.  Total realisations during the year were $199.1 million, representing approximately 18.3% of the portfolio’s opening value. These realisations were driven by five full/final exits which together generated total cash proceeds of $114.4 million in 2020 and an aggregate gross multiple of 2.9x invested capital (inclusive of prior realisations). The Company also made a significant amount of new investments during 2020 with $131.6 million of total investment activity and the manager continues to review new opportunities for inclusion in NBPE’s portfolio in 2021. These numbers compare favourably to the 2019 calendar year, in which NBPE had realisations of $179.0 million (representing 17.5% of the portfolio’s opening value) and invested $121.8 million.

While the Company declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.

Disclaimer

