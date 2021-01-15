 

Production report for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

15 January 2021

Below please find average gross operated production in December 2020 and corresponding numbers for November 2020.

IOX operated December 2020 November 2020
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 1,098 666 1,114 665
Argentina (3) 2,700 299 2,812 283
  1. Barrels of oil equivalents per day
  2. Barrels of oil per day
  3. Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

Comments

Average daily production for December 2020 was about the same level as in the previous month in both Colombia and Argentina (see table).

One employee was infected by covid-19 at the Puli C field in Colombia. He is currently in quarantine at the site with only very mild symptoms.

As mentioned in the previous report, the company has started preparations for drilling of one commitment well on the Altair license. According to current licence terms this well should be drilled by April 2021.

Conversations are continuing with potential farm-in partners for the drilling programme in LLA-47, where the company is committed to drill nine more exploration wells by February 2022.

Since end of December, several wells at Puli C have been shut in due to mechanical failure of equipment, reducing daily output with around 90 barrels of oil (bopd) and 220 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) of gas. Management is working on getting partners’ approval to engage and mobilize pulling rig and acquire downhole equipment plus spare parts to bring these wells back on stream as soon as possible.

Production from the Vikingo well in Colombia is continuing as expected and relatively unaffected by community protests in the aftermath of a minor oil spill reported in October 2020. Clean-up was completed in November, but topsoil replacement has been somewhat delayed due to a prolonged rain season.

Interoil will provide further updates with respect to production performance at the latest in the January 2021 production report.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Interoil Exploration and Production Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Production report for December 2020 15 January 2021 Below please find average gross operated production in December 2020 and corresponding numbers for November 2020. IOX operatedDecember 2020November 2020 Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Colombia1,0986661,114665Argentina …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Production report for November 2020