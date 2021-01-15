 

Baikowski Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2021

Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK):

2020 Revenue

February 9, 2021 – 8:45am

2020 Results

April 12, 2021 – 8:45am

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

June 16, 2021

2021 Half-Year Revenue

July 29, 2021 – 8:45am

2020 Half-Year Results

September 29, 2021 – 6pm

About Baikowski : Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2019, Baikowski achieved revenue of 40,5 million euros.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com - finance@baikowski.com
Euronext : ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369

