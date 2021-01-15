Baikowski Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2021
|
2020 Revenue
|
February 9, 2021 – 8:45am
2020 Results
April 12, 2021 – 8:45am
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting
June 16, 2021
2021 Half-Year Revenue
July 29, 2021 – 8:45am
2020 Half-Year Results
September 29, 2021 – 6pm
About Baikowski : Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2019, Baikowski achieved revenue of 40,5 million euros.
Euronext : ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369
