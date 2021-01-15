 

Aruba ClearPass Security Portfolio Receives Coveted Cyber Catalyst℠ Designation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 09:01  |  69   |   |   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that its ClearPass family of identity-based access control security solutions has been recognized for its ability to reduce risk by insurers in the Cyber CatalystSM program created by Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM is a cybersecurity evaluation program in which participating insurers independently evaluate cybersecurity products and solutions to identify those that they believe have the ability to reduce cyber risk.

Developed with the goal of helping organizations make informed decisions about cybersecurity products, the Cyber Catalyst program enables customers that adopt designated technologies to be considered for enhanced terms and conditions on cyber insurance policies from participating insurers. Aruba ClearPass joins Aruba Policy Enforcement Firewall (PEF), which received the designation in 2019, marking the second time in a row that Aruba security solutions have been recognized. Now, with both ClearPass and PEF having received the Cyber Catalyst designation, customers have an integrated identity-based network access control solution that is the foundation for both Zero Trust and Security Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks.

According to the Cyber Catalyst 2020 Risk Outlook report published by Marsh, the global cost of cybercrime is estimated at $1 trillion, with cybersecurity spending forecast to reach $230 billion in 2025.1 With all of this at stake and thousands of products flooding the cybersecurity marketplace, organizations are looking for clarity and guidance from a reliable source that understands risk and the constantly-morphing risk landscape. Since insurers are often called upon to respond to costly, catastrophic cyber events, they possess valuable insight into how best to protect an organization’s assets.

Products that receive the Cyber Catalyst designation undergo a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process in which each of the participating insurers assess the cybersecurity solutions’ ability to reduce cyber risk, while meeting key practical considerations such as ease of deployment and ongoing management requirements. A majority voted to designate Aruba ClearPass as a Cyber Catalyst solution for its ability to provide full-spectrum visibility, combined with role- and device-based secure network access control for IoT, BYOD, corporate devices, as well as employees, contractors and guests. Whether deployed alone or used in conjunction with Aruba PEF, ClearPass helps customers adopt a Zero Trust posture to mitigate the risks associated with the explosive growth in attacks targeting IoT devices and users connecting to the network. This approach can also support organizations who are looking to implement a SASE approach to protecting its operations. To further reduce security complexity, while strengthening enforcement functions, ClearPass integrates with an ecosystem of 150+ third-party solutions across a broad range of security capabilities.

Seite 1 von 2


Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aruba ClearPass Security Portfolio Receives Coveted Cyber Catalyst℠ Designation Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that its ClearPass family of identity-based access control security solutions has been recognized for its ability to reduce risk by insurers in the Cyber CatalystSM program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
35
Hewlett Packard Enterprises