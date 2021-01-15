This release replaces the stock exchange release published by Aktia Bank Plc on 4 January 2021 at 3.00 p.m., which incorrectly stated that the number of own shares held by the company was 83,893.

Correction: Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has on 4 January 2021, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 29,595 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments for the earning periods 2016–2017, 2017–2018, 2018–2019 and other incentive programmes to a total of 21 persons.



Following the divestment and the return of shares the company holds 83,777 own shares.

