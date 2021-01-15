 

Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung - releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique partnership with Aftonbladet and Halebop

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 09:23  |  67   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful partnership for a handful of regional live shopping events over the past six months, Samsung and Bambuser announce today the launch #LiveAtSamsung - an interactive broadcast concept first of its kind, allowing simulcast between brand, retail, and media.

At #LiveAtSamsung, viewers will meet knowledgeable experts and beloved ambassadors in exclusive live experiences filled with exciting surprises and offers that one simply does not want to miss. Powered by Bambuser's proprietary technology, viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Samsung experts and purchase products in real-time online both at Samsung.se and Halebop.se.

The world premiere of #LiveAtSamsung kicks off tonight, Friday 15th January 2021, at 18:00 CET, in connection with when Samsung releases its new flagship lineup for the new Galaxy S21 in Sweden. In an interactive live shopping broadcast hosted by Måns Zelmerlöw and Dasha Girine, viewers will also get a closer look at Samsung's latest epic products from yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked.

The launch event of the Galaxy S21 is world-unique, as it will be broadcast on three platforms simultaneously - also known as a simulcast. This is the first time that Live Video Shopping is used by a brand, a media outlet, and a retailer - at the same time. In addition to viewers being able to follow and interact from Samsung.com, the event will also be available on Aftonbladet.se, Sweden's largest online news provider with 3.8 million unique readers and 36 million page views every day, as well as Halebop.se, one of Sweden's largest mobile operators and part of TeliaCompany. Aftonbladet's readers will be able to interact and shop frictionlessly via Samsung's webshop, while Halebop's customers will enjoy Halebop's brand and e-commerce experience from start to end. 

In addition to the Nordic countries, Bambuser's Live Video Shopping is planned to be rolled out to new Samsung markets in the near future. 

Krister Karjalainen, Digital Director at Samsung Electronics Nordic said: "In an ever-changing digital world, brands need to drive innovation; therefore, we are thrilled to announce our #LiveAtSamsung concept together with Bambuser, Halebop, and Aftonbladet. The retail world, as we know it is transforming and with the #LiveAtSamsung concept we are adding entertainment to social commerce and making online shopping more engaging. It's important for us to deliver a seamless shopping experience, regardless of where and when consumers decide to shop."

Maryam Ghahremani, Chief Executive Officer at Bambuser said: "Samsung is a global market leader who continues to be at the forefront of the technology revolution and we at Bambuser are very proud to partner up with them on pushing the boundaries of how to produce and distribute live video shopping experiences around the world."

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani
CEO Bambuser
press@bambuser.com
+46 8 400 160 02

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/samsung-and-bambuser-launch--liveatsamsung---releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership,c3268243

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3268243/1359382.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/liveatsamsung,c2867179

LiveAtSamsung

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/galaxy-s21-series,c2867223

Galaxy S21 series

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung - releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique partnership with Aftonbladet and Halebop STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After a successful partnership for a handful of regional live shopping events over the past six months, Samsung and Bambuser announce today the launch #LiveAtSamsung - an interactive broadcast concept first of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
'Movement that inspires' - Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
Biosource Wellness Keto Reviews - Launched 2021 Biosource Wellness Keto Pills Weight Loss ...
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments